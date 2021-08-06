Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Housing crisis: Children in emergency housing rises 34pc in a year

7 minutes to read
Hundreds of kids are stuck in emergency housing in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / Andrew Warner

Cira Olivier
By:

Multimedia journalist

"Holding pens" and residents treated "almost like cattle" is how one social service provider is describing how children are living in emergency housing in Tauranga.

According to a social support agency, some children are internalising

