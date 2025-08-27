Wellington highlights the slight improvement in affordability over the past two years.
A typical buyer in the capital would spend 38% of their income on mortgage payments in the last quarter, which is down from the historical average of 40%, according to housing data by Cotality and income statistics by Infometrics.
Wellington house prices rose 2% overall since quarter two of 2020, while incomes jumped 17%.
That’s led to what Cotality called “a rare scenario where housing became genuinely more affordable through income growth rather than price falls”.
Nationally, there had also been an improvement in affordability thanks to the drop in house prices from record highs of 2022.
While a new buyer would have spent 57% of their household income on mortgage payments three years ago, current buyers would spend 44% – a 13 percentage point improvement.
Auckland mortgage affordability improved from a high of 63% of median income in late 2021 to 47% now.
Despite the improving picture, the real statistics are still hard for many Kiwis.
Tauranga remains the country’s most unaffordable main city.
Tauranga homes sold for a median price of $910,745 during the second quarter of this year, according to Cotality.
That would leave a buyer with a 20% deposit facing $54,130 in mortgage payments over the coming year.
Paying that mortgage would use up 50% of the buyer’s earnings if they took home a median household income of $107,440, according to Infometrics.
Davidson pointed out Tauranga had nearly always been the least affordable major city relative to income over the past two decades.
And those able to afford to buy in the area were likely not on the city’s typical salary.
Instead, they might be older Kiwis bringing their wealth into the city or people receiving a helping hand from family members, Davidson said.
The same applied to other tourist hotspots where the raw numbers practically ruled out home ownership for many people on local salaries.
Someone trying to buy in Queenstown or Thames-Coromandel on the median household income for those areas would need 20 years to save their deposit, according to Cotality’s new report.
That would likely put them in their mid-40s before they could buy.
Similarly, with deposits often taking about 10 years nationally to save, most buyers would theoretically be in their mid-30s when purchasing.
At the other end of the scale, a Clutha resident on a local household income would take 5.9 years to save their deposit and a South Waikato resident 6.1 years.
Home buying facts:
Even “affordable” isn’t affordable: Wellington, the most affordable major city with home values worth 6.4 years of income, is still expensive by the early 2000s standards when ratios ranged from 4.3-7.1 years.
The $1.3m divide: Queenstown’s median house price ($1.69m) is more than four times higher than New Zealand’s cheapest area (Ruapehu, $385k), yet the typical Queenstown income is 40% higher than Ruapehu’s, according to Cotality.
Tauranga’s double hit: The Bay of Plenty city is the least affordable main centre with homes worth 8.5 years of income, meaning buyers need about 11.3 years to save their deposit.
Coast-to-coast inequality: West Coast residents in Grey District need 29% of their income for mortgage payments, while Bay of Plenty buyers in Thames-Coromandel need 91% – a 62-point gap at different corners of the country.
Hamilton’s stealth surge: The Waikato city’s house prices jumped 22% in five years compared to Auckland’s 10% rise, making it almost as expensive in relative terms as its bigger neighbour.
Auckland’s income edge not enough: The city’s median household income ($137k) is 24% higher than the national average, but it’s not enough to offset house prices that are 31% more expensive than the nation’s average price.
The 30-something reality: Kiwis earning a median income typically need about 10 years to save a house deposit, pushing home ownership up into the mid-30s for many.
Gore’s hidden opportunity: The Southland town offers better affordability than any main centre – with homes worth 4.9 years of income and mortgage payments just 29% of typical salaries.
Tourism’s housing impact: The three least affordable areas (Queenstown where mortgage payments are 92% of the typical income, Thames-Coromandel 91% and Western Bay of Plenty 61%) are all tourism hotspots, pricing out local workers.