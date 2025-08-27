Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Housing affordability: How much do Kiwi families need to comfortably buy a new house?

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Kiwis need six-figure incomes to be able to buy in most main centres. Illustration / Andrew Louis

Kiwis need six-figure incomes to be able to buy in most main centres. Illustration / Andrew Louis

Kiwis in our main cities often need to earn big incomes to comfortably afford to buy a home. But as Ben Leahy reports, the good news is affordability has improved over the past two years.

Aucklanders would need to earn more than $213,000 a year – or about one-and-a-half times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save