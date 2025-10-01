Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

House prices New Zealand: Economists say Official Cash Rate cuts needed to boost market

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A 0.1% increase over September has pushed the national median house price to $810,141. Any further growth will only come after more OCR cuts, economists say. Photo / Chris Loufte

A 0.1% increase over September has pushed the national median house price to $810,141. Any further growth will only come after more OCR cuts, economists say. Photo / Chris Loufte

House prices have grown for the first time in months but all eyes are on what the Reserve Bank will do with the Official Cash Rate, with economists saying it needs to drop to result in any market turnaround.

A 0.1% increase over September has pushed the national median

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save