House prices in Wairoa grew the fastest in New Zealand in 2020

House prices in the Wairoa District had the highest growth rate in New Zealand last year with the median house price rising 63.5 per cent and over $100,000.

The latest analysis by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows the median house price in Wairoa in 2020 was $269,750 up from $165,000 in 2019.

"The Wairoa District experienced an extraordinary level of median price growth last year, with house prices rising by 63.5% in just 12 months – that's an increase of $104,750 in 12 months," REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell.

"This is the sort of growth levels we would expect to see over a number of years, not just a number of months."

Wairoa was the only district in New Zealand that saw median prices increase in excess of 40 per cent.

The fastest growing rate in the country it was followed second by the Kaikoura District which had a smaller 38 per cent change in median house price.

"The rate at which house prices have increased has put significant pressure on those wanting to enter the market, and in places like Wairoa which topped the list, has seen many locals priced out of the market.

"The big questions most people are now asking are how much higher can prices go and how long will the rise last for.

"The reality is, that unless we can address the supply issues, we're likely to see house prices rise in the short to medium term," Norwell said.

