The award-winning house nestled in the hills on the eastern side of Te Mata peak has a bunker-style sleepout. Photo / Master Builders
An “exceptional” Hawke’s Bay home with a unique bunker built on the hills below the eastern side of Te Mata Peak has dominated the 2024 Registered Master Builders House of the Year Central North Island Regional event, claiming six individual prizes and the overall supreme Central North Island award.
Constructed by local company Redmond Builders, which specialises in building and renovating top-end residential homes, the dwelling consists of two pavilions that are described as “equal yet opposite”.
In the individual categories, the house won the Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, the New Home over $4 million category, the Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, the Kitchen Excellence Award, the Outdoor Living Excellence Award and a Gold Award.
A living pavilion houses the lounge and kitchen, while a sleeping pavilion consists of two separate bedrooms and ensuites. There is also a manmade irrigation lake.
Panellists also commended the builders on their design restraint, saying carefully arranged spaces allowed the incredible landscape to ”seep inside”.
There are only two right angles in the entire set-up, so builders had to be precise.
“The complexity in design has been matched entirely in its execution, with every detail built to perfection, without compromising function or performance. This home truly exemplifies excellence, making it a deserving winner of the Supreme House of the Year Award,” judges said.
“The spaces are seamlessly linked with gentle landscaping, providing privacy and strategically revealing views as you move around the property. Utilising a myriad of construction systems and techniques, this complex design has been executed with unparalleled skill and care.”
Commendations were also given to the consideration of the outdoor environment.
“The sleeping pavilion is surrounded by gentle landscaping, creating a sense of privacy and enclosure. In contrast, the living pavilion features large sliding doors that open completely, expanding the living spaces to the outdoors on both sides.”
The Registered Master Builders House of the Year regional competition saw close to 300 entries across seven regions, with four other Hawke’s Bay builders also managing to win awards.
Jennian Homes Hawke’s Bay won the GIB Show Home award and a Gold Award, and Inspired Projects and Revered Homes won a Gold Award. Design Builders Hawke’s Bay also won Silver.