The living pavilion features a Corten rain screen over masonry blockwork, membrane roofing and three-metre-high, cavity-sliding Vitrocsa joinery.

In what some may perceive as rather Thunderbird-esque, the sleeping pavilion is in the style of a partially buried bunker, with gentle timber features inside and a planted green roof.

“The craftsmanship in this home is truly next level. Well done to the Redmond Builders team,” the judges remarked.

“This contrast demanded a balanced team of experts with skills across many areas of construction.”

The house has been praised for spaces that "are seamlessly linked" with landscaping. Photo / Master Builders

Panellists also commended the builders on their design restraint, saying carefully arranged spaces allowed the incredible landscape to ”seep inside”.

There are only two right angles in the entire set-up, so builders had to be precise.

“The complexity in design has been matched entirely in its execution, with every detail built to perfection, without compromising function or performance. This home truly exemplifies excellence, making it a deserving winner of the Supreme House of the Year Award,” judges said.

“The spaces are seamlessly linked with gentle landscaping, providing privacy and strategically revealing views as you move around the property. Utilising a myriad of construction systems and techniques, this complex design has been executed with unparalleled skill and care.”

A wide range of construction systems and techniques were used in the build. Photo / Master Builders

Commendations were also given to the consideration of the outdoor environment.

“The sleeping pavilion is surrounded by gentle landscaping, creating a sense of privacy and enclosure. In contrast, the living pavilion features large sliding doors that open completely, expanding the living spaces to the outdoors on both sides.”

The Registered Master Builders House of the Year regional competition saw close to 300 entries across seven regions, with four other Hawke’s Bay builders also managing to win awards.

Jennian Homes Hawke’s Bay won the GIB Show Home award and a Gold Award, and Inspired Projects and Revered Homes won a Gold Award. Design Builders Hawke’s Bay also won Silver.