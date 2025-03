Firefighters on the scene of a residential blaze in Kaiapoi, near Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A residential house fire in Canterbury is spreading rapidly to a neighbouring property.

Fire and emergency services were called to a house fire in Kaiapoi, 17km north of Christchurch, at 11.35am.

Firefighters on the scene of the blaze in Kaiapoi. Photo / George Heard

“The 1 x 150m residential house is well ablaze, plus the fire is spreading into the property next door,” said shift manager Ryan Dawson.