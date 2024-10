Taxpayer's Union Curia poll shows New Zealanders see health as an important political issue and Christopher Luxon returns from Laos with a vow to bolster the defence industry.

Firefighters from five stations battled a raging house fire in rural Bay of Plenty this evening.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) was called to the fire in Tāneatua at 7.55pm.

Crews from Tāneatua, Edgecumbe, Whakatāne, Kawerau and Ōhope were sent to the scene, a Fenz spokesman said.

The fire was out by 9pm and firefighters were leaving the site.