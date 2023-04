Scene of a house fire on Mission St this morning. Video / Alex Cairns

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Tauranga this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said they were called around 10.35am to a house fire on Misson St in Tauranga City.

She said two crews initially responded and one truck was still on the scene.

She said no one was trapped inside.