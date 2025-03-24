Advertisement
House fire New Windsor: Firefighters sweep burning property looking for person feared trapped

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Auckland Council will decide if an upgraded Eden Park or a new stadium will be the city's national stadium and Auckland Transport struggles to collect bus and transit lane fines.
  • Firefighters have been battling a house fire in Auckland’s New Windsor this afternoon.
  • Fire and Emergency NZ said crews searched the property believing somebody may be trapped inside.
  • The house was severely damaged, with the roof collapsed and smouldering.

Firefighters ran into a burning house looking for a person believed to be trapped inside in suburban Auckland this afternoon.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said fire crews found nobody inside the New Windsor home and everybody was accounted for.

A fire engine at a house fire on Whitney St, New Windsor, Auckland. Photo / Mark Roberts
A fire engine at a house fire on Whitney St, New Windsor, Auckland. Photo / Mark Roberts

Crews arrived just after midday to find the top floor and roof of the Whitney St house “well involved” in flames, the spokesman said.

Crews responded from Mt Roskill, Balmoral, Glen Eden and Titirangi, and a command unit was dispatched from Auckland Central.

Fire investigators were on scene. Crews had contained the fire by 1pm and were dampening hot spots, the spokesman said.

Orange flames were visible from the inside, lapping through a window frame and burning the part of the guttering. Photo / Mark Roberts
Orange flames were visible from the inside, lapping through a window frame and burning the part of the guttering. Photo / Mark Roberts

As at 1.20pm, the house could be seen charred and wrecked. The roof had collapsed and was continuing to smoulder. The weatherboard house’s framing was visible.

Earlier, thick grey smoke was billowing from the roof and seeping from below roofing tiles.

Orange flames were visible from the inside, lapping through a window frame and burning the part of the guttering.

Charred remains of a house fire on Whitney St, New Windsor, Auckland. Photo / NZ Herald
Charred remains of a house fire on Whitney St, New Windsor, Auckland. Photo / NZ Herald

Save

