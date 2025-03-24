Auckland Council will decide if an upgraded Eden Park or a new stadium will be the city's national stadium and Auckland Transport struggles to collect bus and transit lane fines.

Firefighters have been battling a house fire in Auckland ’s New Windsor this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ said crews searched the property believing somebody may be trapped inside.

The house was severely damaged, with the roof collapsed and smouldering.

Firefighters ran into a burning house looking for a person believed to be trapped inside in suburban Auckland this afternoon.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said fire crews found nobody inside the New Windsor home and everybody was accounted for.

A fire engine at a house fire on Whitney St, New Windsor, Auckland. Photo / Mark Roberts

Crews arrived just after midday to find the top floor and roof of the Whitney St house “well involved” in flames, the spokesman said.