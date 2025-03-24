- Firefighters have been battling a house fire in Auckland’s New Windsor this afternoon.
- Fire and Emergency NZ said crews searched the property believing somebody may be trapped inside.
- The house was severely damaged, with the roof collapsed and smouldering.
Firefighters ran into a burning house looking for a person believed to be trapped inside in suburban Auckland this afternoon.
A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ said fire crews found nobody inside the New Windsor home and everybody was accounted for.
Crews arrived just after midday to find the top floor and roof of the Whitney St house “well involved” in flames, the spokesman said.