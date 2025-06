Herald NOW: Daily News Update: June 6 2025. Video / Herald NOW

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Crews have battled a house fire in Taranaki this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the fire in Waitara about 7.30am.

The house was “well involved” on arrival, a spokeswoman said.

Four fire appliances and two support crews were initially called to the scene.