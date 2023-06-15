House fire in Fenton Park. Photo / Supplied

A house has caught fire in a unit on Gibson St in Rotorua.

Fire and Emergency Northern Communications shift manager Ryan Geen said the first call came in at 4.43pm reporting a fire in a bedroom in one of two adjoining units.

Two fire crews were sent, with the first arriving at 4.50pm. They reported one of the two units was “well involved in fire”.

Geen said the two crews were working inside the unit to extinguish the fire. There was no indication yet it had spread to the other unit.

No one was injured but he said one of the multiple callers who reported the house fire said people were “running in and out of the house”.

A fire investigator had been assigned to determine the cause of the fire.

A witness told the Rotorua Daily Post neighbours in Fenton Park were using their garden hoses to try to keep the fire away.

At least two fire engines had arrived.

They were also trying to move cars parked at the house.

Smoke billows from a burning house in Rotorua.

The witness, who would not be named, said lots of people were gathering as the smoke could be seen from a long way away.

“I could see it all the way from past Te Ngae. I just saw the smoke so I drove here to find it,” she said.

She said the fire appeared to be under control within eight minutes.

”Firefighters are amazing.”

More to come.







