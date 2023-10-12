Two models of recalled Samsung washing machines.

Consumers are being reminded of a 2013 recall of Samsung washing machines after a fire at a home in Auckland.

Owners of four types of top-loader Samsung washing machines manufactured more than a decade ago are being encouraged to double-check their model numbers.

A family of five had to evacuate their Auckland home after they found their washing machine on fire on September 25

The smoke alarm warned the family of the danger and the fire was able to be extinguished before it caused significant damage.

Counties Manukau Fire and Emergency community risk manager Thomas Harre said the smoke alarms helped prevent what could have been a much worse outcome.

“This family was very lucky to have been ambient and awake with working smoke alarms meaning they all evacuated to safety with minimal property damage, however the outcome could indeed have been very different.”

The affected washing machines were manufactured in 2010, 2011, 2012 and some models in 2013.

Affected model numbers are: SW75V9WIP, SW65V9WIP, SW80SPWIP and SW70SPWIP.

The washing machine model was subject to a voluntary recall in 2013, with MBIE, Energy Safety and Samsung all working together. Communications with consumers included direct mail fliers, text alerts, calls and paid advertising.

MBIE consumer services national manager Simon Gallagher said over the following four years after the recall, more than 96 per cent of impacted washing machines were repaired, replaced or refunded to remedy the fault.

“While this remedy rate is considered high for electronics recalls, I’d encourage anyone who has a Samsung top loader washing machine model built between 2010 and 2013 to check their model number to confirm it isn’t one of the models affected. If it is, they should get in touch with Samsung.”

Anyone with one of the recalled units that has not been repaired is encouraged to contact Samsung on 0800 SAMSUNG to request a repair, replacement or refund.

Consumers can check the Product Safety New Zealand website for details of product recalls or subscribe to receive regular updates on recalls.



