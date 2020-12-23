House fire in Akina, Hastings, under investigation

The cause of a house fire in Akina, Hastings, in the early hours of Thursday morning is under investigation. Photo / File

The cause of a house fire in Akina, Hastings, in the early hours of Thursday morning is under investigation.

Emergency services were called to the house fire on Wavell St about 4.51am on Thursday after multiple calls from the public.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said firefighters spent over an hour battling the blaze, which was well-involved upon arrival.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire was extinguished by 5.35am.

Three fire trucks from Hastings attended the scene and a fire investigator is en route to investigate the cause of the fire.

"The incident has been passed on to police," she said.

Police said they were advised about the house fire, but did not attend overnight.

"I assume we will be working with the FENZ investigator at the scene this morning to determine the cause or circumstances of the fire," a police spokeswoman said.