House fire at Parawera near Te Awamutu

Fire and Emergency firefighters extinguish a fire at a house in Parawera near Te Awamutu. Video / Jesse Wood

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Parawera, south-east of Te Awamutu.

A Waikato Herald reporter on the scene said there were three fire trucks, a water truck and another Fire and Emergency vehicle on site and the house was still smouldering.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Bayley Rd just after 11am this morning.

The house appears to be extensively damaged.













