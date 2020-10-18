House badly damaged after fire in Christchurch

A house is badly damaged after a fire in Christchurch. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire crews are dampening down hot spots after a fire left a house badly damaged in the Christchurch suburb of Bryndwr.

Road blocks remain after three crews attended to the blaze at a residential dwelling on Hooker Avenue following calls from 2.10pm.

A Fire & Emergency New Zealand spokesman said all the occupants managed to get out of the house and no injuries were reported.

He said there is nothing to suggest the fire was suspicious or point yet to its cause.

Earlier, a Canterbury University halls of residence was evacuated after a switchboard fire.

There was no major damage.

A nearby neighbour said it is great nobody was injured but sad they have lost their home.