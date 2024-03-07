Dozens of firefighters are battling a house fire in Normanby, South Taranaki this morning. Photo / File

Dozens of firefighters are battling a house fire in Normanby, South Taranaki this morning. Photo / File

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a house fire in the South Taranaki village of Normanby this morning.

Fire and Emergency central shift manager Shannon Lucas said Fenz received multiple calls to the fire shortly after 4am.

On arrival crews found the approximately 100sqm house well involved in fire, and escalated the job to a second alarm.

“One of the calls we received advised there was potentially somebody inside but we’ve had no confirmation of that at this stage,” Lucas said.

As of 5.30am there were six fire crews, three support crews and two tankers in attendance.