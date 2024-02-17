David Harawira leads the Tango dancing at the Auckland Latin Fiesta. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Auckland’s sweltering summer heat has gone up a few degrees this weekend with the Auckland Latin Fiesta in Aotea Square.

The three-day festival brings the sounds and tastes of Latin America and, above all, the dancing.

Veronika Metelkova and Sergio Morales salsa dancing in Aotea Square. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Free classes offer tuition in salsa and tango while performers show how the experts step and twirl along to the live bands and DJs.

Mariachi NZ add a Mexican flavour. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Reggaeton and even a Mariachi band play from the three stages with Samba parades popping up to get the party really swinging.

People in the crowd enjoy the party. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The fiesta continues on Sunday and with temperatures forecast to be in the mid-20s the heat really will be on. Arriba!