Auckland’s sweltering summer heat has gone up a few degrees this weekend with the Auckland Latin Fiesta in Aotea Square.
The three-day festival brings the sounds and tastes of Latin America and, above all, the dancing.
Free classes offer tuition in salsa and tango while performers show how the experts step and twirl along to the live bands and DJs.
Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Reggaeton and even a Mariachi band play from the three stages with Samba parades popping up to get the party really swinging.
The fiesta continues on Sunday and with temperatures forecast to be in the mid-20s the heat really will be on. Arriba!