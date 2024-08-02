Founded 19 years ago but with a couple of cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this will be the 17th auction.

“Things have certainly changed since the event was founded in 2005,” Willock said.

“Back then we had access to one contracted pilot who was supported by St John paramedics, while today the Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter has a dedicated team of 12 to provide this critical service 24/7, 365 days a year.

“What hasn’t changed is the need to raise funds to support that service, which is why our charity auction is a vital lifeline and why the event sponsorship from Bayleys Gisborne is so valued.”

For his part, Bayleys Gisborne owner/manager Simon Bousfield said the now $10,000 annual sponsorship provided by the company was one he was pleased to inherit when he came on as a company shareholder in 2018 after four years with the business.

“It was first signed off by James McPherson, now working out of Hawke’s Bay, who is from a farming background and clearly saw the benefits the Eastland Rescue Helicopter brought to the community,” Bousfield said.

“Our region is a pretty remote part of the country with some tough terrain, and anyone can come unstuck at any time.”

Trust members believe their commitment to keeping things fresh has been key to the event’s ongoing success.

“We’re always making tweaks to things from the menu, seating structure and entertainment to the auction offerings so generously donated by our amazing community,” EHRT treasurer Ian Parker said.

“And this year there may even be a few extra surprises in store.”

Among the guests to enjoy those surprises will be Bousfield and his Bayleys team who, he says, fill a couple of tables every year.

“It’s always a great night and an opportunity for our team to join together in getting behind the Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust,” Bousfield said.

“That’s why we encourage other businesses to do the same . . . to get out and have some fun, while at the same time supporting a fantastic cause.”







