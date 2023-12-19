Taupō Riding For Development operational manager Georgie Fairest gives Hekla the Icelandic pony a good scratch. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

“Come out and hug a horse, see what you think,” says Georgie Fairest, operational manager for Taupō Riding For Development.

It’s an offer I can’t refuse – an early Christmas present - so I canter out the door after the equine evangelist, who’s heading at a good clip towards the doors of the arena, to the paddocks beyond.

Last time I hugged a horse it was an accident and a bit damp – the byproduct of hanging a winner’s ribbon around the neck of a sweaty, heavy-breathing sports-beast at the Taupō Racecourse.

But this is different – it’s therapy – and the soothing rhythm of a horse’s heartbeat has been working wonders with young people in need of a little respite from the rigours of everyday life.

The name has changed in recent months from Riding for Disabled, but the magic of horses and success of the programme has stayed the same.

Fairest said the old name did not represent what they do – even people with physical restrictions could not be considered disabled.

Horses simply helped people relax and escape some of the everyday stress of life, build some confidence and another set of skills, sometimes a lifelong love of horses.

If Fairest could give everyone a chance to experience it, she would but it’s just a matter of resources.

“There is just so much anxiety, and life is just heading that way. A lot of bullying, a lot of kids with trauma and the more volunteers we get the more people we can help.

“It’s weird, when you are around a horse, you just feel better.”

It’s got something to do with the herd instinct of horses, their naturally slow heart rate and their ability to sense the anxiety in others around them.

There are eight horses here, with another undergoing observation to ensure it has the right temperament.

Riding For Development volunteers take a festive approach to the end of year celebrations.

“Usually when you are new to a horse, it is a bit worrying, it’s a bit nerve-wracking whereas our oldies kind of don’t react like a wilder horse would.

“They just bring with them - a bit like us when we get a bit older - they are more relaxed. They are not wanting to run around over there or run around over there or whatever.

“Our horses, I like to call them labradors on lead ropes. They really wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

Three volunteers were needed for each horse – one to lead and one on either side, but it’s the horse that does all the work.

She said the children were sometimes shy and nervous around horses and people.

“We had one girl who wouldn’t even get out of the car, and within six weeks she was running through the door to get to her pony.”

They helped 52 young people in the last school term but were looking to scale up the programme with double the number of horses over the coming year and hopefully the volunteers to match.

No experience with horses was needed and full training is provided. Volunteers were needed with all sorts of activities at the facility on Poihipi Road on the outskirts of Taupō.

Anyone who wants to help out can email Georgie Fairest at tauporfd@gmail.com









