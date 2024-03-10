Horse of the Year makes a splash on Hastings return

Hawke's Bay local Christen Lane riding Bellhaven Cumbria in the cross country. Photo / Connull Lang

LandRover Horse of the Year has made a splash on its return to Hastings, with perfect weekend weather providing the perfect setting for international athletes to go shoe-to-shoe.

Locals were in the mix over the weekend too and Hastings rider Luke Dee and horse Gangster WW rode off with the Tom Gadsby Memorial Trophy as LandRover Horse of the Year built towards a thrilling conclusion on Sunday afternoon.

Dee won the 4Cyte Premier Stakes on Saturday taking the trophy which was donated by Tom’s family in honour of the eventer and showjumper who died while competing in the United Kingdom in 2013.

”It is a real honour to have my name on that trophy,” said 30-year-old Luke who bagged the only double clear of the class.

”I couldn’t be happier with this win. I knew there was a lot of jumping to do out there and Emma (Gaze, who was runner-up aboard Kowhai Bug). I had to be fast enough but quick enough in case I had a rail.”

Matthew Dickey (Taranaki) and Fernando CSNZ were third.

Stephanie Vervoort from Whatawhata riding Zachariah O'Herr in front of the crowds. Photo / Connull Lang

Going into Sunday’s Cup Day in Hastings it was a lead apiece in the Oceania Eventing Challenge after an influential cross country day.

The Australians had a significant 70 penalty point lead in the Land Rover CCI4*-S while it is the way of the Kiwis by 24.5 penalty points in the Fiber Fresh CCI3*-S.

It was an Australian press at the top of the individual 4* with one through five all claimed by the visitors.

Australian Olympian Shane Rose and Virgil led the 4* on 30.8, with New Zealand young rider team member Bridie Quigley and Oranoa Greyson at the front in the 3* on 33.4, with her team mate Mia Gilbert (West Auckland) aboard Schnapps MH in second on 34, and individual Kiwi Abbey Thompson (Te Kauwhata) on Cadbury KSNZ in third on 36.9.

The Friday nightleaders in both classes dropped away, with 4* Australian combination Andrew Barnett and Go Tosca now in seventh and 3* dressage leader Olivia Shore (AUS) on Dreamcatcher now in 12th.

The Elanco Junior Rider of the Year crown went the way of 16-year-old Matisse Masterson and Jay-Z GNZ who triumphed in a 30-strong very competitive class that saw 13 come back for the second round.

”It just means the world to win this,” she said. “It is such a hard class and I am so happy to have won.”

Penny Borthwick (Masterton) aboard Nikama MVNZ was double clear for second with Molly Moffatt (Christchurch) aboard Kingslea Couture third on four faults with the fastest time of the round.

Kiwi Olympic hopeful Madison Seivwright Riding Waitangi Pinterest at Horse of the Year. Photo / Connull Lang

In the dressage oval, Wendi Williamson (Waimauku) rode herself into a commanding position for the Dressage Horse of the Year title after another win on Saturday morning, this time in the 4Cyte CDI 3* Grand Prix Special with 74.383 per cent aboard Don Vito MH.

Coming second was Chelsea Callaghan (Ohariu Valley) aboard Sisters II Etta J on 64.723 per cent and Brina Carpenter (Clevedon) with Parkridge Disco SW in third on 59.511 per cent.

Wendi, who represented New Zealand at the World Cup final, and Don Vito MH won the FEI Grand Prix CDI3* on Friday on 71.413 per cent with Chelsea again second with a score of 62.435 per cent.

Crowds line the cross country circuit at Horse of the Year at the Tōmoana Showgrounds in Hastings. Photo / Connull Lang

The overall Dressage Horse of the Year crown was to be decided across three classes – the Grand Prix, Grand Prix Special and Musical Freestyle.

Sunday is when the Eventer of the Year was set be crowned, the Dressage Horse of the Year decided, and the Olympic Cup for Showjumper of the Year awarded. These events finished outside of Hawke’s Bay Today’s Sunday print deadline.