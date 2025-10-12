Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Horse breeding dispute: Woman ordered to pay $2043 after her mare’s failed insemination

Tracy Neal
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Nelson-Marlborough·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Disputes Tribunal was satisfied the breeding services company did its best to help the horse get pregnant, and that it was impossible to know why it wasn't successful. Photo / 123RF

The Disputes Tribunal was satisfied the breeding services company did its best to help the horse get pregnant, and that it was impossible to know why it wasn't successful. Photo / 123RF

A horse that failed to fall pregnant became the centre of a dispute over who should pay for a service that yielded no foal.

The stress-prone mare was to have been inseminated by a breeding company with frozen semen from a selected stallion.

Afterwards, she was meant to have been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save