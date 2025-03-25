The rental featured multiple major breaches, including a detached garage unlawfully converted into a residential unit, daylight visible through gaps in the wall and ceiling, exposed insulation, insufficient smoke alarms, a leaking roof and external guttering running through and overflowing into the dining room.
“The yard had extensive earthworks underway and rubbish that appeared to be industrial in nature,” MBIE said in a statement.
The tenants were particularly vulnerable, as they were on temporary entry visas and reliant on the landlord.
“The landlord promised them a tenancy in a property they had been working on. This promise was never fulfilled and instead the landlord provided them with a property that was not fit for residential purposes.”
At a January 30 Tenancy Tribunal hearing, both parties agreed the landlord’s liability for the admitted breaches amounted to unlawful acts, including non-compliant tenancy agreements and failing to lodge the bond received from tenants.