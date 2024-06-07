Tom Zimmerman (centre) in his playing days. Photo / Dave Lintott

Beaming club rugby into living rooms can only be good for the survival of the national game at grassroots level.

That’s the view of Tom Zimmerman, who coaches the Foxton senior rugby team in the Horowhenua-Kāpiti club rugby championship and is also the Horowhenua-Kāpiti Heartland team manager.

Zimmerman was reacting to the announcement today from New Zealand Rugby Commercial (NZRC) that the Grassroots Club Rugby and Heartland Rugby programmes will air on NZR+ and NZR social channels, YouTube, Sky Sport and TVNZ from late June.

As a former Heartland player – he hung up his boots only a couple of years ago – he has seen what happens when the camera crews roll into town.

Tom Zimmerman in action for Horowhenua-Kāpiti against Whanganui in 2019. These days he is the team manager.

“It’s awesome, especially for the small communities that are never on TV. It’s a chance for people with whānau across the country who might never get a chance to get to a game – it might be the only chance they have to see their nephew or niece play,” he said.

“And for those players that might not get to the next level, it gives them a bit of fame. So for the coverage to continue ... it’s good for rugby in general.”

Zimmerman said Foxton was buzzing when Grassroots Rugby visited a few years ago.

“There was a real aura around town. It created a buzz and all the kids get involved as well.”

Horowhenua-Kāpiti Rugby chief executive Corey Kennett was similarly happy with the news.

Wairarapa Bush CEO Tony Hargood and HKRU CEO Corey Kennett pictured with the PGG Wrightson Cup in 2019. Photo / Dave Lintott

“It is fantastic to have the two programmes back and provide fans with a connection to clubs and small provinces up and down the country. We get to share all the amazing experiences that occur every Saturday with fans across the country, which is a real positive for rugby,” he said.

The Grassroots Club Rugby and Heartland Rugby programmes are among the longest-running sports shows on New Zealand television.

Coverage of Heartland began in 1998 and Grassroots Club Rugby – covering clubs and schools – in 2002.

The shows will return in a fresh format, with All Black Ian Jones as a presenter.

New Zealand Rugby commercial chief executive Craig Fenton said it would authentically connect with fans through content.

”Rugby is more than our national game. It’s a passion that brings us together as local communities, as a country and as a people. It’s come to represent Aotearoa on our best day, at home and abroad,” he said.

“This is a story that needs to be told, and it’s best told from the grassroots by the volunteers, coaches, players and clubs of New Zealand. I’m deeply grateful for the partnership of our Heartland provincial unions, the clubs and communities they represent, for the leadership of the community rugby team at New Zealand Rugby, and especially proud to have the support of Sky and TVNZ, who have united with us.”