Horouta Koura goal keep Skye Huhu reaches for the ball above YMP (2)'s Taimarie Matahiki in a Premier Grade netball game in the YMCA on Saturday. Horouta overpowered YMP (2) 65-40. Photo / Paul Rickard

Horouta Koura well and truly lived up to their favourites tag in overpowering YMP (2) by 25 goals in the only Premier Grade netball game of the weekend.

TR Builds Horouta scored the first four goals against Character Roofing YMP to set them on the path to a 65-40 victory in the YMCA.

Horouta led all the way - 12-8 at the first-quarter break, 31-18 at halftime and 46-29 heading into the final 15-minute period.

YMP (2) stemmed the flow of Horouta’s early goal spree in the opening quarter, but similar runs in the second and fourth quarters saw Horouta steadily add to their advantage and complete a comfortable win.

The YMP (2) defence tightened in the third period - their best of the game - but the damage was done in the second quarter, which Horouta won 19-10, and they cruised to the finish line fine in the fourth stanza.





YMP's Kelly Swann-Ferris looks to send the ball upcourt under pressure from Horouta centre O'Shae Rangihaeata. Photo / Paul Rickard

Close games were a feature of the other senior grades across the road on the Victoria Domain courts. There were six bonus-point losses and several other games in which teams were separated by six goals or less.

Premier Grade netball continues tomorrow with two midweek games in the YMCA.

Defending champions Whāngārā Old Girls (1) and Claydens Waikohu Prem 1 get the ball rolling from 6pm.

It was a close game when these two met in round one, but Waikohu have shown a lot of improvement since then. They have been playing as a team throughout the court, while Whāngārā have struggled to find their consistency for the full game.

Waikohu suffered their first loss of the season last week so should be fired up for this game. Whāngārā will need all of their players combining well attack and defence if they are to inflict a second consecutive loss on the Te K ladies.

East Coast Roofing OG Whāngārā and YMP (2) meet in the second game starting at 7.30pm.

The previous time these teams met was in the Challenge Round and it was a close tussle which YMP won by five goals and led to OG Whāngārā being promoted to the Premier Grade.

Both teams will have targeted this as one they can win, so expect another tight affair.

Senior grade results from Saturday (bonus point for losing by three goals or less) - Premier Reserve: Brendan Fry Builder Sportsfit 28 First Light Electrical GGHS Snr B 22, TR Builds Horouta Taimana 26 Aorangi Contracting HSOG 22.

A Grade: Pioneer 41 Whalis 38, GGHS Jnr A 30 Gis Glass Ngātapa 28.

1st Grade: OBM Blue 26 Campion A 23, Whāngārā Paikea 33 The Tyre General Ngātapa 32, Claydens Waikohu Social B 31 Smash Palace Sportsfit 22.

1st Reserve; Tatapouri Sportsfit GCs 25 Ūawa Ngarangikahiwa 23, TR Builds Horouta Hiriwa 26 Tūranga Pirates Manawa 20.

2nd Grade: Tatapouri Sportsfit Social 35 Newman & Newman Ngātapa 13, YMP Manawanui 26 OBM OG 25.







