“She was airlifted to Wellington Hospital with her mum, Nicky [Hoyland], and is now in an induced coma fighting for her life.”

A fundraiser has been set up to go towards Hoyland’s recovery.

“She is the most incredible person - kind, strong, and full of love,” Anderson said on her givealittle page.

“She is a devoted single mum to her two young boys Casien and Tommy, who are her world. Right now, as Hope fights to come back to them, we want to do everything we can to support her and her family.

“We don’t know what the road ahead will look like, but we do know they’re going to need all the help they can get.

“Every donation will go directly to supporting Hope’s recovery, covering medical costs, helping with her mum’s accommodation costs ... and ensuring her boys are cared for during this unimaginable time.”

A fundraiser has also been started for her infirmed father, who was stuck in Australia due to Tropical Cyclone Alfred, to come to be by his daughter’s side.

“We need to get Hope’s dad home to be with his girl.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

