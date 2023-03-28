Auckland Mayor reveals emergency recovery plan, work continues on Coromandel highway cut off by landslides and cold snap hits the country in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A second man has been arrested in relation to a shipment of meth-laced beer in New Zealand.

Auckland City’s Organised Crime Unit had been investigating the importation of Honey Bear House Beer suspected to be contaminated with methamphetamine.

Aiden Sagala has been identified as the young man who died on March 7 in Auckland City Hospital after drinking the meth-laced beer.

A commercial premise was raided in Manukau where a number of pallets and beer cans were seized by police officers.

A 30-year-old man had been arrested last week and is scheduled to appear in Auckland District Court this week. Now, police have arrested a second man.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said a further search warrant was conducted at an Auckland address this morning.

”This follows an earlier search warrant two weeks ago at an address in Ryan Place, Manukau.

Aiden Sagala of Auckland in April 2020. Photo / Supplied

The man was expected in the Auckland District Court on serious charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplying methamphetamine, Baldwin said.

”So far Police have arrested and charged two men in connection with this investigation.

”This is by no means not over yet. Our investigation continues to develop at pace, and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges as a result.”

Baldwin said the progress to date had been pleasing.

”A significant amount of further social harm has been prevented given the large quantity of drugs that has been prevented from being distributed or sold in our communities.”

The specific beer is called ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ and is packaged in a distinctive blue and red aluminium can. Photo / NZ police

A warning remains in place to not consume Honey Bear House Beer, Baldwin said.

While a large quantity had been seized, there was still the possibility some cans might be circulating in the community.

”Police do not believe this specific beer is available to be purchased in New Zealand or online,” he said.

”At this point, we have identified that part of the shipment contains liquid methamphetamine concealed inside cans, with the remainder containing beer.

“A small part of the shipment may have been given away.”

Police advise anyone who may still have one of these ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ cans to not drink it and to contact Police immediately by phoning our 105 phone service quoting the file number 230310/6793, Baldwin said.

”Consuming beer contaminated with methamphetamine may have serious or fatal medical consequences.

”We also ask anyone that might have further information regarding the product to also contact Police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police last week confirmed they were conducting inquiries on behalf of the Coroner and were limited to what they could say because of the then suppression order.

“It is important to emphasise that our inquiries are still in the early stages, with further pathology tests and results still pending.”

