18 May, 2023 02:32 AM 3 mins to read

Two men accused of smuggling meth-laced beer into New Zealand, allegedly resulting in a person’s death, are now facing additional charges.

Police have identified 328 kilograms of methamphetamine seized from a raid at a warehouse in Manukau where a shipment of kombucha bottles was found alongside pallets of Honey Bear House Beer.

A man aged in his 30s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, now faces three new methamphetamine importation charges and one new charge of possession of cocaine for supply. All of the charges carry a maximum possible punishment of life imprisonment.

His 40-year-old co-defendant is jointly charged with cocaine supply.

The 31-year-old appeared via an audio-visual feed in Auckland District Court today, where Judge Kevin Glubb ordered him to return in July to enter pleas for the new charges.

The co-defendant, meanwhile, stood in the dock as lawyer Emma Priest entered a not guilty plea on his behalf for the new charge.

The 31-year-old appeared via an AV link from prison for a hearing at Auckland District Court today. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Over a dozen armed police officers swarmed the Manukau warehouse on March 16.

They located and seized multiple pallets of Honey Bear House Beer cans potentially laced with methamphetamine. In April, police said they have so far recovered 328kg of methamphetamine concealed in the shipment of beer, with authorities expecting that figure to increase.

The meth, in excess of a quarter tonne, has been recovered in crystalised form from the industrial address, police said. The analysis is continuing into meth in liquid form that was recovered at the same time.

Police confirmed to the Herald that alongside these, they found a consignment of Kombucha bottles.

“From our inquiries to date, there is nothing to indicate that these bottles have been distributed further,” a police spokesperson said.

The second man was arrested in relation to a shipment of meth-laced beer in New Zealand in late March.

The 40-year-old appeared in Auckland District Court today. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland City’s Organised Crime Unit had been investigating the importation of Honey Bear House Beer suspected to be contaminated with methamphetamine.

Aiden Sagala was identified by police as the young man who died on March 7 in Auckland City Hospital after drinking the meth-laced beer.

Police said Sagala was not involved in importing or distributing the contaminated beer “in any way”.

Authorities have not filed any charges in relation to his death.

The two defendants were initially charged with importation and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

The specific beer is called Honey Bear House Beer and is packaged in a distinctive blue and red aluminium can. Photo / NZ Police

A warning remains in place to not consume Honey Bear House Beer, Baldwin said.

While a large quantity had been seized, there was still the possibility some cans might be circulating in the community.

“Police do not believe this specific beer is available to be purchased in New Zealand or online,” he said.

“At this point, we have identified that part of the shipment contains liquid methamphetamine concealed inside cans, with the remainder containing beer.

“A small part of the shipment may have been given away.”

Police advise anyone who may still have one of these Honey Bear House Beer cans to not drink it and contact police immediately by phoning their 105 phone service quoting the file number 230310/6793, Baldwin said.

“Consuming beer contaminated with methamphetamine may have serious or fatal medical consequences.

“We also ask anyone that might have further information regarding the product to also contact police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”