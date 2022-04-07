Fatal Shooting in Point England following firearms incident. Armed police close down the street. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was allegedly shot and killed at a house in East Auckland.

A police spokesman confirmed officers were called to a property on Dalton St, in Pt England, after reports a person had been shot. The incident happened just before midnight.

"Emergency services attended and first aid was attempted. However, the man died at the scene," he said.

A 31-year-old man known to the victim has been arrested and charged with breaching bail and unlawful possession of a firearm. He will appear in the Auckland District Court today.

A firearm has since been found and police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, the spokesman said.

"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and local residents will see a continued police presence in the area with a scene examination being carried out."

A witness told the Herald he saw multiple St John crew members and up to 14 police vehicles on a street in Pt England in the early hours of this morning.

"Police had [the street] closed, taped off and patrol cars blocking the road," he said.

"Officers were seen exiting the address armed."

Armed police stand guard at a street in the East Auckland suburb of Pt England. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A number of ambulance staff could be seen with police officers inside the house in what looked to be the living room or kitchen area, he said.

Detectives were also spotted outside the property; while the police helicopter hovered overhead, he said.

Emergency services outside a property in Pt England, East Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Authorities are asking anyone who saw or heard anything in the Dalton Street area overnight to contact Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.