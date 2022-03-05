A homicide investigation is now underway. Photo / File

A homicide investigation is under way in Hamilton after a man died at a Huntington property overnight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said emergency services were alerted to an incident on Borman Rd, Huntington, just after 7pm.

A St John's spokeswoman said they responded with three ambulances.

The man had sustained serious injuries and died at the scene, despite receiving immediate medical attention, police said.

"Another man at the property was arrested at the time and charges are being considered," Saunders said.

"Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death."

He said a scene guard had been present on the street overnight and a forensic examination would begin today.

"Local residents will notice an increased police presence today as we conduct inquiries," he said.

Anyone with information that can assist should contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220305/5348.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out on Monday.