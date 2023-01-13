Voyager 2022 media awards
Homicide investigation, man in custody in Dunedin after woman found dead

Anna Leask
Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in the early hours of this morning following an incident in Wakari, Dunedin.

Police were called to a residential address on Helensburgh Rd shortly before 3am.

A spokesperson said a woman was found deceased at the scene.

“One person is in custody in relation to the incident,” they said.

“At this stage, police are not in a position to provide further details about the woman’s identity, however, will look to do so in due course.”

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.


