Homicide investigation launched in Kawerau, Bay of Plenty, after woman's death

A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a woman in the Bay of Plenty town of Kawerau.
Emergency services were called to an address on Hall St, Kawerau at 12.41pm today.
Police said a woman was found there with critical injuries. She died a short time later.
One person is assisting police with their inquiries. No one is is being sought.
A scene guard is at the property while police investigate.
Kawerau is a town in the Bay of Plenty, about 100km southeast of Tauranga.