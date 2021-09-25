Homicide investigation launched in Kawerau, Bay of Plenty, after woman's death

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a woman in Kawerau.

Emergency services were called to an address on Hall St, Kawerau at 12.41pm today.

Police said a woman was found there with critical injuries. She died a short time later.

One person is assisting police with their inquiries. No one is is being sought.

A scene guard is at the property while police investigate.

Kawerau is a town in the Bay of Plenty, about 100km southeast of Tauranga.