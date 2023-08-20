Police are investigating. Photo / Getty

A man has died after being stabbed in the early hours of this morning, and a homicide investigation is underway.

Police were called to a residential address in the suburb of Rosyln in Palmerston North shortly after 4am, where they found the man with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died at 5am.

“Police are working hard to establish what has occurred and who is responsible,” a spokesperson said.

“We are confident this is not connected to any recent gang activity.”

