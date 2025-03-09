Despite urgent treatment, he died at the scene.

A homicide investigation has since been launched.

Scene guards are in place at the address while police work to determine the circumstances around the death.

Police on the scene of a block of flats in Innes Rd in the Mairehau area of Christchurch where a homicide took place overnight, Sunday March 09.

The incident took place at a social housing complex.

There are several police cars at the scene this morning, with police tape blocking off a section to the rear of the flats where officers appear to be focusing their attention.

Other parts of the property have also been cordoned off by police tape.

Police remain on the scene this morning, where the investigation is under way.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.