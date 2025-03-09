Advertisement
Christchurch homicide investigation launched after man dies from critical injuries

Katie Oliver
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
Several police cars are at the scene of a homicide investigation in Mairehau, Christchurch. Photo / Kurt Bayer

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found with critical injuries at a block of flats in Christchurch.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Innes Rd in Mairehau around 9.15pm on Sunday.

“Upon arrival, a man was located with critical injuries,” said a police spokesperson.

Police have cordoned off a block of flats in Mairehau, Christchurch where a homicide investigation is underway, March 10. Photo / Kurt Bayer
Despite urgent treatment, he died at the scene.

A homicide investigation has since been launched.

Scene guards are in place at the address while police work to determine the circumstances around the death.

Police on the scene of a block of flats in Innes Rd in the Mairehau area of Christchurch where a homicide took place overnight, Sunday March 09.
The incident took place at a social housing complex.

There are several police cars at the scene this morning, with police tape blocking off a section to the rear of the flats where officers appear to be focusing their attention.

Other parts of the property have also been cordoned off by police tape.

Police remain on the scene this morning, where the investigation is under way.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.

