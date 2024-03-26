Photo / File

One person has been arrested and a homicide investigation is underway after a death in northern Hamilton.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said police were called to a Rototuna residential address around 2am this morning.

The address has been cordoned off and a scene examination is being conducted.

One person has been taken into custody and a homicide investigation has been launched, Neilson said.

“Police are speaking with those involved and are offering support to the victim’s family.

“Charges are being considered, and the community will continue to see a significant police presence in the area while enquiries are conducted to establish what has occurred.”

Police urge anyone who has information that could assist with enquiries to contact them via 105, referencing event number P058231079.




