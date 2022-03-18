Homicide investigation launched after 43yo man found dead in the Coromandel

A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Manaia.

A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a man at a rural property in the Coromandel.

Waikato police arrived at the property on Manaia Road in the tiny settlement of Manaia, on the western side of the Coromandel Peninsula, at 12.31pm today. Manaia is 13km south of Coromandel township.

A 43-year-old man was found dead.

Another man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

A scene examination is being carried out by police and is expected to last several days.

Enquiries are underway to establish exactly what occurred, said Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley.

St John was notified of an incident in Manaia at 12.03pm, however a spokeswoman was unable to confirm any further details and the Herald was referred to police for more.