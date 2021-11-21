Homicide investigation into young man's death in Auckland

Image / NZME

Police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 22-year-old man in Auckland today.

The man was dropped off at a medical centre in Takanini at around 12.45pm with critical injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The man died of his injuries shortly after he was sent to Middlemore Hospital.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances leading to the man's injuries, and to identify the person/s who dropped him off at the medical centre," the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A police spokeswoman said the inquiry was still in the very early stages and they could not confirm the nature of the injuries, or whether the incident was gang-related.