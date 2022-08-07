Police say people should avoid the area. Photo / Bevan Conley

More than 500 homes were without power after a truck crashed into a pole in Eastbourne this morning.

The majority of these homes have now had their power returned, with around 15 still experiencing outages.

A police spokesperson said Marine Drive in Sunshine Bay is partially blocked, and powerlines are hanging low over the road.

"Motorists are advised to expect lengthy delays and avoid the area if possible."

Wellington Electricity noted 532 homes were without power across Sunshine Bay, Lowry Bay, Days Bay, Gracefield, Eastbourne, Point Howard, York Bay, Mahina Bay, Sorrento Bay and Seaview.

A statement on the website said it was due to "third party damage to equipment" and it was working to restore power to all homes affected.

Power is estimated to be back on completely around 11am.