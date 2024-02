Transport officials’ bold plans to quadruple speed cameras, fire crews continue to work on the Port Hills ahead of hot and windy conditions and Rocket Lab launches Japanese satellite.

A car has crashed into a power pole and left 94 homes without power this morning in Maraenui, Napier.

Police were called to the incident on Percy Spiller Ave near Charles Corner Cres at 7.19am on Monday. The power pole had fallen onto the road.

The road was blocked and traffic management had been requested.

A police spokesperson said no injuries had been reported.