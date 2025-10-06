Inner city residents and workers gave their thoughts on the CBD in the wake of a newly released survey from the central city business association Heart of the City. Photo / Dean Purcell
Aucklanders say their central city feels unsafe, particularly at night, with homelessness, dirtiness and “dodgy people” scaring some away.
Commuters arriving downtown this morning told the Herald the transient population in parts of the central business district made them feel sad and uncomfortable. One said beggars shouting at themmade it an unpleasant place.
“It’s disgusting, and it’s sad,” central city property manager Frank said of the homelessness.
“I see them every day. It’s not comfortable to see them. Something should be done,” he told the Herald. He believed the Government and council had “given up on them”.
“They [authorities] need to come and talk to them and take them away.”
Central city worker Eva said she felt safe as she spoke standing outside Britomart, “but I feel like in the middle of Queen St, it’s a little bit unsafe”.
She said: “I just feel like [there are] a lot of dodgy people sometimes. Sometimes you will feel like there are a lot of homeless people on the street and then you will feel a little unsafe.
“I’ll try to avoid walking there. Especially after, you know, a few years ago, there was a shotgun [fired] in the middle of the city.”
Another woman, who did not give her name, said she felt safe “during the day, yes, but [at night] definitely not”.
“The amount of people who are homeless - it’s not their fault, they’ve got to have somewhere to go - but it’s not very pleasant walking past and being shouted at for money, and then if you can’t give money, how horrible they are.
A third woman, Bridget, agreed she felt safe in the day, but “not at nighttime, no, not at night”.
Another woman told the Herald, “We’re a little bit lucky [speaking from Britomart] because we’re close to where the cruise ships come off, but the rest of the city is probably not great.”
One woman named Jane said she did not come to the city in the evening, but “during the day, I love Auckland City”.
“It’s vibrant, it’s full of beautiful people, beautiful culture, an absolutely magnificent city, the best place in the world to live.”
Jane said it was “sad that society has got to that”, referring to the homelessness in the city.