A woman has died suddenly in Auckland’s CBD.

Police said they responded to a sudden death about 11.30am on Thursday.

They said the circumstances were not being treated as suspicious.

A City Mission spokeswoman said the woman had been known to them for a couple of years, and had been rough sleeping in the CBD.

On a number of occasions, they had attempted to engage with her and offered support, she said.

The team was deeply saddened by her death, the spokeswoman added.

