Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Home Truths: First home buyers profiled in 2016 tell their stories

6 minutes to read
Mike Alsweiler and Gemma Mann with their sons Harper, 5 and Arlo,3 at the family home in Rānui. Photo / Dean Purcell

Mike Alsweiler and Gemma Mann with their sons Harper, 5 and Arlo,3 at the family home in Rānui. Photo / Dean Purcell

Cherie Howie
By:

Reporter, NZ Herald

A dog, two babies and three much-loved homes - a lot's happened since the Herald spoke with two couples and a single woman trying to buy their first home in 2016.

As the Herald again

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.