Holy hounds and communion cats: Animals blessed in special church ceremony

Mia Prichard, 7, from Hastings, with mum and daughter boxers Ruby (left) and Lala at St Matthew's Hastings for the blessing for animals. Photo / Paul Taylor

Devout dogs and faithful felines packed St Matthew’s Church in Hastings on Sunday afternoon for an extra-special church service celebrating the Feast of St Francis of Assisi (the patron saint of animals).

The service at the Anglican church saw animals and their companions invited up to the altar to share a prayer and celebrate their roles within each other’s lives.

Candles were also lit to remember those who had passed on.

Dog Bailey with Graham Wright (right) and Rosina Donghi. Photo / Paul Taylor

Priest-in-charge/archdeacon for Hawke’s Bay cities, David van Oeveren, said it was fantastic to be able to celebrate the occasion after Covid-19 related disruptions for the previous three years.

“It was smaller than previous years, but it is great to rebuild,” he said.

“This year we had a very simple service and partnered with the SPCA as a focal point.”

St Matthew’s associate priest Alister Hendrey said it was a “delight” to be able to celebrate companion animals again and treasure the special relationships.

“One of the things that strikes me is the closeness of companion relationships and how important they are to people’s lives,” he said.

“People bring their animals up to be blessed, and you can see that they’re not just an animal but a part of their family.”

Representatives from the SPCA spoke at St Matthew's in Hastings for the blessing for animals. Photo / Paul Taylor

He hopes to continue working with the SPCA to run the event next year and help raise awareness of the work the organisation continues to do in the community.

“It was a delight to have the area manager and speaker Bob Kerridge, who had been a significant figure for animal welfare in Aotearoa New Zealand over the years.”

The event was open to all people and their pets.

Missy at St Matthew's Hastings, ready for her blessing at the blessing of the animals, Photo / Paul Taylor

