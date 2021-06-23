'Holy heck': Napier supermarket shopper scoops $1 million Lotto

$1 million Lotto 1st division winner has yet to claim the prize bought at Greenmeadows New World.Photo File

A Napier shopper who bought a S1 million winning Lotto ticket is yet to claim the prize.

The lucky player won $1 million with Lotto First Division in Wednesday night's live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World and the supermarket posted about the win on Facebook saying "holy heck, can't imagine how you'd feel right now. Congratulations to another lucky customer."

Powerball was not struck and it has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought a ticket from the supermarket should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

In April a winning $1m Strike Four Lotto ticket was sold at Paper Plus Select Havelock North.

The outlet had sold several winning tickets - late last year a Lotto player won $250,000 after purchasing a First Division ticket from the bookshop.