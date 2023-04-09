Auckland Easter traffic has seen gridlocked traffic and long journeys this year.

Holidaymakers returning home after the long weekend can expect chaotic weather conditions and gridlocked traffic north of Auckland due to roadworks.

Thunderstorms and downpours were expected to lash the North Island overnight, with a forecast from MetService of “more chaotic” conditions, with rain enveloping the whole country today.

Travelling on the roads in Northland, Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty will be challenging, with MetService issuing orange heavy rain warnings for southern hotspot Nelson, as well as Taranaki, lasting two days.

“If you’re holidaying in [those] regions, it’s not going to be pleasant,” MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said, warning up to 100 millimetres of rain could fall in the worst-hit areas.

“That is particularly heavy rainfall,” he said.

The bad weather follows long journey times leaving Auckland at the start of the Easter weekend, with travel times doubling on many routes into Northland.

The “insane” crawl out of the city is expected to be repeated on the homeward leg, with roadworks causing major traffic snarls near Puhoi at Johnstones Hill Tunnel on State Highway 1.

Traffic near Puhoi at the start of the Easter weekend.

Early last week, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency warned people heading north to allow extra time due to a temporary northbound lane layout as work continues on the Puhoi to Warkworth motorway, not due to open until about June.

Waka Kotahi has recommended motorists consider using State Highway 16 as an alternative for travel south of Warkworth.

Police and other road safety partners are encouraging everyone to put “safety first” on the road this Easter.

So far, there have been no deaths on the roads this Easter. Last year, four people died on the roads over the Easter holiday period.

National road policing manager Superintendent Steve Greally.

National road policing manager Superintendent Steve Greally said police would be out in force during Easter to deter risky driver behaviour that can lead to death or serious injury on our roads.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility — we can all play a part to ensure that no one is harmed on our roads,” he said.

Waka Kotahi director of land transport Kane Patena recommended people plan ahead for a safe journey, especially in areas affected by recent severe weather.

“Our teams have put in a huge effort over the past six weeks to repair flood and slip damage and re-open most highways in Northland, the Coromandel, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay,” he said.