Thousands of Kiwis will be hitting the roads but Waka Kotahi NZTA has a few tools and tips to help you avoid the jams and keep stress levels at bay. Video / Dean Purcell / Mark Mitchell

Traffic at the top of Auckland’s Northern motorway is expected to build from mid-morning as holidaymakers head to hotspots to see in the new year.

Roading authorities are preparing for the annual post-Christmas exodus out of Auckland, with motorists warned to expect delays and queues on the region’s motorways.

NZTA Waka Kotahi says from 10am until 3pm today, traffic heading north is expected to be busy on State Highway 1 between Pūhoi and Warkworth.

Traffic is expected to start building on the same stretch of road from 9am tomorrow.

The roads are expected to be busy this holiday period with the heaviest traffic after New Year's Day.

Motorists heading south on State Highway 2 to the Coromandel Peninsula, Waihī Beach and Tauranga are also expected to encounter delays and queues.

Passing lanes on the highway at Maramura will be closed today for safety reasons with the high volumes of traffic expected.

Waikato system manager Andrew Oakley said queues might be longer than usual because of closed passing lanes and reduced speeds through the Karangahake Gorge.

“When the roads are super-busy, maintaining a steady flow helps prevent crashes from traffic merging at the end of passing lanes.

“The reduced speed through the gorge is to help keep people safe while driving, walking, and cycling in this popular summer holiday spot.”

NZTA Waka Kotahi warns motorists to be patient with roadworks and repairs when travelling during this holiday period.

A second wave of heavy traffic is expected to be busy on either end of Auckland’s State Highway 1 after New Year’s Day.

AA road safety spokesman Dylan Thomsen said people would need to exercise caution on the road during the holiday period.

“Summer is the busiest time on our roads, which makes it a riskier time for crashes. We expect the police to be out in force on the roads from this point on — meaning if you are breaking the rules, you are more likely to be caught.”

He said motorists could expect to see repairments and roadworks during their travels.

“Motorists will need to show some patience this summer. Be prepared to stop, take instructions from traffic management crews, and follow the reduced speed limits at work sites.”