Holiday traffic: Delays from Wellsford to Auckland, drivers urged to plan ahead

Holidaymakers are urged to keep an eye on regular updates as traffic congestion is expected in various parts this week. Photo / File

Holidaymakers are facing some delays north of Auckland this afternoon - with motorists urged to plan their journeys this week, as traffic is expected to build around holiday hot spots.

Those heading from Wellsford into Auckland’s city centre, via State Highway 1, are being told the trip is taking about an hour and 25 minutes just before 4pm, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

The trip usually takes about 54 minutes in free-flowing traffic.

People travelling from Wellsford to Silverdale, also via SH1, will need to know that the current travel time is just over an hour. It usually takes about 35 minutes.

The delay coincides with predictions from road authorities; which says traffic is usually busy on SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford - northbound - from about 2pm and 5pm, based on previous years’ data.

Southbound traffic congestion on that road is usually busy from 1pm to 4pm on New Year’s Day.

Plan your journeys before heading out

Motorists can check Waka Kotahi’s holiday traffic predictions on its website - showing drivers what traffic is expected to be like around holiday hotspots, based on information from previous years.

There are also slight delays going to and from the Auckland Airport; with travelling times from the city to the airport - via SH16/SH20 - taking about six minutes later than its usual 19 minute journey, as of 4pm.

The same delay time is being reported on the trip from the city centre to the airport via R12/SH20 and back the other way.

Anyone travelling from the airport to Albany, via SH18/SH16/SH20, can expect the trip to take about 35 minutes instead of the usual 28 minute trip in free-flowing traffic.

Traffic in and around Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, Manawatū-Whanganui, Wellington, Christchurch and Otago has otherwise been fair throughout the day.

However, a molasses spillage caused a sticky - albeit sweet - situation in New Plymouth this morning.

Par of the road at the intersection of State Highway 44 New Plymouth, Taranaki, and Egmont St had to be closed as a result of the spill.

Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island issued an alert on its social media channels at 11.30am.

Detours were put in place and the road was reopened by just after 12.30pm.



