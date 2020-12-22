Holiday delays northbound on SH1 as Wellingtonians depart the capital

Travellers are asked to expect delays travelling northbound on SH1. Photo / 123rf

Wellingtonians departing the capital for Christmas have been told to expect delays northbound on State Highway 1.

Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington advised this morning there were major delays northbound on SH1 between Waikanae Beach and Ōtaki.

The congestion was not expected to ease until 6pm on Wednesday.

Paekākāriki Hill Rd would also be closed from 12-7pm on Wednesday.

HOLIDAY CONGESTION - 10:10AM

There are major northbound DELAYS on the SH1 network between Waikanae Beach and Ōtaki and are not expected to ease until 6pm tonight. Please note Paekākāriki Hill Rd will be CLOSED from 12pm-7pm. https://t.co/6YycPLOLMs pic.twitter.com/bWAidaJitM — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) December 22, 2020

The transport agency earlier advised they expected traffic to be busy on SH1 through to the Kāpiti Coast until 8pm, peaking between 10am-12pm.

Last week the transport agency warned travellers that traffic would be very congested northbound on SH1 on Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 (Christmas Eve), and it expected between 1pm and 5.30pm to be the heaviest period.