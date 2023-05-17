A teenage girl was shot during a road rage incident in Auckland on Tuesday evening. Video / Supplied

Police are hunting a gunman after a teenage girl was shot following a road rage incident and chase across Auckland’s motorways on Tuesday evening.

Police called the attack on the 15-year-old “an appalling display of violence” and said it was lucky they weren’t dealing with a homicide.

They have asked for the public’s help finding the vehicle of interest - warning people to be cautious if they see the car.

The girl, sitting in the back of a minivan, was shot near the intersection of Asquith Ave and St Lukes Rd in Mt Albert about 10pm.

The incident was sparked about 10 minutes earlier when the driver of a hatchback “hard-braked” in front of the minivan on the Southern Motorway near the Mt Wellington Highway, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said.

“The driver of the hatchback has taken exception to the minivan and has begun to drive in an aggressive manner,” Friend said earlier.

Both cars continued driving citybound before exiting on to the Northwestern Motorway and then taking an exit at St Lukes Rd.

Three shots were fired, Friend said.

The hatchback then fled the scene.

Police at the scene of the Z petrol station in Sandringham, Auckland on the intersection of Balmoral and Sandringham Rds after a teenage girl was shot. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The rear window of the minivan was partially shattered and a bullet hole was visible. Five family members were inside, and they sought refuge at the Z petrol station on Sandringham and Balmoral Rds in St Lukes.

“We don’t know the calibre of the weapon, but it has gone through the vehicle and into the victim,” Friend said.

“Police are appalled at the reckless violence exhibited towards innocent members of the public.”

The girl was taken to Auckland City Hospital, where she remained in a stable condition as of print deadline.

One other person was moderately injured, but not by gunshots, Friend said.

Armed police stand guard at the Z petrol station in Sandringham, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“Our priority is to support the victim and bring charges in this matter.

“We are looking for anyone who saw the vehicle or witnessed subsequent shots fired,” he said.

“We are unsure at this stage which direction the offending vehicle left in.”

Yesterday afternoon, Friend revealed details of the vehicle: a grey 2009 Mazda Axela, registration NGL15.

“We are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of this hatchback or the occupants to contact police urgently,” Friend said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend speaks about the Auckland motorway road rage shooting that ended at St Lukes. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“Police urge the public to exercise caution and to not approach this vehicle or its occupants,” he said.

“If you see this vehicle, please call 111 immediately.”

A Mt Albert resident living in a street near the petrol station said she heard a car screaming down Leslie Ave between 10.30pm and 10.45pm.

Another local reported seeing a group abandon a hatchback in their street before running off.

Armed officers were guarding the petrol station yesterday morning.

Detectives could be seen taking photos of what appeared to be blood inside the station.

“We are concerned at the level of reckless violence displayed following what was initially an incident on the motorway,” Friend said.

“Police are ensuring there is support in place for the family.

“The community can be reassured we are treating this incident seriously.”