Police are investigating a hit and run accident in Central Hawke's Bay.

A pedestrian was seriously injured by a vehicle in Waipukurau on Saturday night.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 10pm on Jellicoe St.

The spokeswoman said the vehicle involved had left the scene and police were making enquiries.

