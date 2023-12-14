A brass bell from the SY Morning will signal the start of test matches at Hagley Park this summer. Photo (main) / Photosport

In a nod to cricketing heritage, Canterbury Museum’s century-old Antarctic brass bell will ring out at Hagley Oval this summer to signal the start of international cricket.

Drawing inspiration from the famed tradition at Lord’s Cricket Ground in England, the bell used in Robert Falcon Scott’s first expedition to Antarctica, will chime five minutes before play during international matches at Christchurch’s cricket ground.

This includes two one-day internationals between the White Ferns and Pakistan this month, two T20 games between the Black Caps and Pakistan in January and the second test between New Zealand and Australia in March.

The bell was part of the SY Morning steam yacht, which was used as a relief vessel on Scott’s British National Antarctic Expedition (1901–1904).

The bell was part of the SY Morning steam yacht, which was used as a relief vessel on Scott’s British National Antarctic Expedition. Photo / Supplied

Traditionally a ship’s bell was a timekeeping device used to mark the segments and duration of the eight-hour watch duty.

It would also be struck regularly during foggy conditions to indicate the ship’s location to other vessels.

Canterbury Museum confirmed the bell will be rung by different cricketing figures at the invitation of Canterbury Cricket Trust.

Former White Ferns Elizabeth Signal will do the honours at tomorrow’s ODI between the White Ferns and Pakistan at Hagley Oval.

Elizabeth and her twin sister Rose were the first twins to play test cricket together in the same match.

Canterbury Cricket Trust Chairman Lee Robinson said he was pleased to begin a new tradition at Hagley Oval.

“The Museum holds an important role in the history of the city; cricket was established here and on this ground by our English forefathers, it is entirely appropriate that the Museum shares this tradition with us at Hagley,” he said.

Canterbury Museum director Anthony Wright said: “It’s fantastic that a historic bell which played a role in the heroic age of Antarctic exploration will now become a part of Canterbury’s rich cricketing tradition.”

Canterbury Museum’s Rolleston Avene site is currently closed for a major 5-year redevelopment, but the pop-up Canterbury Museum at CoCA is open at 66 Gloucester St.